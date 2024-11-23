SUBSCRIBE NOW
Fashion matters (2)

Kelvin Morales and Bagasao by Seph Bagasao.
Published on

A unique, immersive and visionary evening celebrated art and design while honoring history, culture and heritage with style last 14 November.

DAILY TRIBUNE together with Salcedo Auctions presented a special curation of some of Philippine fashions — best of the best.

Protacio Empaces.
Lulu Tan Gan
Edwin Ao
Bitagcol by Jo Ann Bitagcol
More than two dozen designers and brands altogether showcased their distinct, authentic and unique fashion. Each presented a masterpiece that was either locally designed, used Philippine textile whether handwoven or machine, or showcased traditional or nontraditional craft in detail and design — basically contemporary Filipino.

Each creation is a design narrative reflecting their aesthetics and, at the same time, a strong point of view on Filipino wear. Our roster and esteemed lineup of designers covered North to South of the archipelago — we had five from the Visayas and three from Mindanao. Each weave and stitch has a story that takes part in this visionary and collective tapestry that creates a statement as one.

Dennis Lustico
Jorel Espina and necklace by Arnel Papa
Ivar Aseron
Randy Ortiz and Zarah Juan.
The masterlist included Alegre by Techie Hagedorn, Edwin Ao, Ivar Aseron, Bagasao by Joseph Bagasao, Bagoyan by Jasmine Baac, Bitagcol by Jo Ann Bitagcol, JC Buendia, Rhett Eala, Protacio Empaces Jr., Jun Escario, Jor-el Espina, Arnel Papa, Ninofranco by Wilson Limon, Filip + Inna by Len Cabili, Goodluck Humans by Apple Massebieau, OJ Hofer, Kaayo by Marga Nograles, Jojie Lloren, Rajo Laurel, Dennis Lustico, Maison Metisse by Adriane Charuel, Kelvin Morales, Muse Project by Louis Claparols, Aranaz by Amina Aranaz Alunan, Randy Ortiz, Zarah Juan, Cary Santiago and Lulu Tan Gan.

Goodluckhumans by Apol Massebieau
Furne One
Bagoyan by Jasmine Baac
Rajo Laurel
FURNE OneA total mix of 24 professional models, supermodels, beauty queens and personalities all from Mercator agency came together to showcase the masterpieces as live mannequins.

The art of fashion is alive as design continues to flourish in endless creations.

