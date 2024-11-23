Elect who serve

In May of next year, the Filipino electorate will have the privilege of choosing from among the poll bets running for office despite the obvious disparity in favor of the political dynasty’s preponderance in most of the country.

To be honest about it, even the partylist system which should have been the avenue for the marginalized to be heard and served via their respective sectors, is now tightly controlled by the rich and famous political lords.

I don’t believe, whatever mental masturbation I exert, that any law will be passed to cure it. I don’t wanna put it in writing but I think my Katribu will be able to read my mind. Look at why no anti-dynasty law IRR is in place, decades past, up to now. Won’t come.

Going back to the May elections, although there’s uneven development in the political dynamics and structures in most areas, given no option other than to abstain, vote for the best man or woman who we believe can and will serve best our interests.

For clarity and better understanding, so I’m not exactly vague as to be misunderstood, let me cite in particular why there should be somebody else to vote for in the province of Bohol.

On many instances or Sundays here at The Bridge of DAILY TRIBUNE I have been dwelling repetitively on the ineptness and incompetence of some LGU officials in the tarsier’s province where political oppression and abuse of power is the name of the game.

Of course, I would like to write about how good Loboc, Bohol Mayor Raymond G. Jala is. Sad and disappointed, I find nothing worthwhile or exemplary in what he does in office as its mayor.

All elected officials took an oath that they will serve the public without reservation.

Why do I emphasize this point? A water utility company is putting up a water treatment plant in the Loboc area. The plant was scheduled to be in operation this 30 November but it has been moved to 30 December 2025 due to the obstacle put up by the belligerent Loboc mayor.

The project will cost P900 million and supply four million liters a day to 24 barangays of about 200,000 residents. What welcome news had Jala not put up all the roadblocks for this public service project of a non-political animal.

Per records, all the regulatory requirements for the project had been complied with by Loctob Water Inc. (LWI). It secured a valid ECC, a site development plan, a tree-cutting permit from DENR, DPWH and NWRB, and building permits. With full compliance on all regulatory permits, the water company expected no hassle from the Loboc chief executive.

Not the case. Jala insisted on inspecting the project over and over again before any endorsement was made by his office. Jala has made an unreasonable and incredible nine inspections to date. During the first inspection conducted through his insistence, 30 personnel from the Loboc LGU as well as teams from the DENR, DILG, DoT, Bohol Environmental Task Force and the Sanguniang Bayan joined in like a fiesta.

It would have been much more fun if they had invited the DoJ, AFP, PNP, DoST, DICT and all the government departments as well, because people knowledgeable about Jala’s character know what the mayor is up to.

Jala appears not to want an adequate supply of clean and potable water for his constituents. As projected, I think he’ll lose in May 2025. With an additional supply from Loctob Spring, concerns over low or no water supply is gonna be addressed for about 500,000 Boholanos. Not bad despite LWI not getting the cooperation of Mayor Jala.

If voters elsewhere in the country have LGU chief executives like Jala for a candidate, get rid of him and trash him. Elect only those who will really serve the people.

