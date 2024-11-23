Dengue cases this year 81% higher than 2023 — DOH

Dengue cases this year are 81 percent higher than in 2023, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday.

According to the DOH, approximately 340,860 dengue cases were recorded from 1 January to 16 November 2024.

“This is higher by 81% compared to the 188,574 cases reported during the same period in 2023,” the agency noted.

Additionally, there were 881 deaths, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.26 percent compared to the CFR of 0.34 percent in 2023. The DOH attributed the continued lower CFR, despite the rise in cases, to more prompt screening, testing, and proper treatment.

As of 16 November, the number of new dengue cases has decreased. There were 17,033 cases recorded from 20 October to 2 November, marking a 17 percent drop compared to the 20,498 cases reported from 6 to 19 October.

Rise due to weather

The DOH noted that the rise in dengue cases following consecutive typhoons was expected. The department urged the public to take preventive measures, especially in regions affected by Typhoons "Kristine", "Leon", "Marce", "Nika", "Ofel", and "Pepito".

The DOH explained that after a series of storms, there may be more flooded areas where the mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus nest.

“Find and dry the accumulated water from past storms. Cover skin with proper clothing, and use insect repellant. Consult the nearest clinic or health center if there are already symptoms of dengue,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said in Filipino.

“All local government units, barangays, and families should be active in keeping our communities safe from dengue,” he added.

The DOH added that while no recent increase in new dengue cases has been reported over the past six weeks, data collection is ongoing, and more cases linked to storm impacts may still emerge in the coming weeks.