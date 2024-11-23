Dengue cases on the rise

Dengue cases this year are 81 percent higher than in 2023, the Department of Health (DoH) reported Saturday.

According to DoH, about 340,860 cases of dengue were recorded from the beginning of the year 2024 to 16 November 2024.

“This is higher by 81 percent compared to the 188,574 cases reported during the same period in 2023,” the agency noted.

Additionally, there were a total of 881 deaths, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.26 percent compared to the CFR of 0.34 percent in 2023.

The DoH said the continued lower CFR despite more new cases this year is due to more prompt screening, testing, and proper treatment.

Meanwhile, data as of 16 November show that the number of new dengue cases is down.

There were 17,033 cases recorded from 20 October to 2 November, which is 17 percent lower, compared to 20,498 cases from 6 to 19 October.

Rise in dengue cases due to consecutive typhoons expected

The DoH said the rise in dengue cases due to consecutive typhoons is expected.

Thus, the Health department reminded the public to clean the areas where water accumulates and continue to consult early when there are symptoms of dengue, especially in the regions affected by typhoons “Kristine,” “Leon,” “Marce,” “Nika,” “Ofel,” and “Pepito.”

The DoH explained that after a series of storms, there may be more flooded areas where the mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus nest.

“Find and dry the accumulated water from past storms. Cover skin with proper clothing, and use insect repellant. Consult the nearest clinic or health center if there are already symptoms of dengue,” DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa said in Filipino.

“All local government units, barangays, and families should be active in keeping our communities safe from dengue,” Herbosa added.

However, the DoH noted that in the past six weeks, no increase in new cases of dengue has been reported in the regions.

But data is still being collected and more additions are expected in the coming weeks.

Data connected to storm impacts that may not have been recorded are also being looked at, according to the agency.