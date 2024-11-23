Chavit vows Mindanao agri, infra development

SULTAN KUDARAT — Senatorial candidate Chavit “Manong Chavit” Singson shared his commitment on Friday to advancing agricultural and infrastructure development in Sultan Kudarat and throughout Mindanao.

Manong Chavit made the pledge during a press conference at the Yellow Palace also attended by board members Jose Remos Segura and John Reynan Kilayco. He focused on the pressing issues of sustainable farming, energy and regional growth.

Singson began by reflecting on his past contributions to agriculture, particularly through his involvement in the enactment of Republic Act 7171, which allocated excise tax revenues to support tobacco farmers.

“I defended this bill in Congress, and the revenue it generated made my region a thriving hub for tobacco production. It was a game-changer for our farmers,” he said, emphasizing the transformative impact it had on rural economies.

He also pointed out the success of solar irrigation systems implemented in his province, which helped improve agricultural productivity.

“We did solar irrigation in my province. With the right support, Sultan Kudarat’s farmers can achieve similar success,” Singson added.

Turning to infrastructure, Singson acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing Mindanao, particularly the issue of unreliable electricity.

“Mindanao has long suffered from power shortages. This is something I intend to address by advocating for solar energy solutions,” he explained.

Singson, who has successfully lobbied for alternative energy projects in his province, pledged to bring similar initiatives to Sultan Kudarat and the broader region.

“By investing in alternative energy, we can ensure a more stable power supply and avoid the disruptions that hinder local businesses and everyday life,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Singson shared his vision for Mindanao’s future.

“I want to open up Mindanao to more investments, creating jobs and unlocking the full potential of our region,” he declared.

His message resonated with those present, as he highlighted the economic and social opportunities that could arise from greater infrastructure development and sustainable agricultural practices.

With his proven track record in both agriculture and infrastructure, Chavit Singson is poised to be a strong advocate for Mindanao’s growth if elected to the Senate.

His commitment to improving the region’s energy security, farming sector, and overall economic development remains a cornerstone of his campaign.