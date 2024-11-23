SUBSCRIBE NOW
PAGE THREE

Chavit vows Mindanao agri, infra development

‘We did solar irrigation in my province. With the right support, Sultan Kudarat’s farmers can achieve similar success.’
SENATORIAL candidate Chavit Singson gets the support of local leaders during his visit to Sultan Kudarat on Friday. Manong Chavit (seated, middle) is flanked by (from left) Gov. Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu, incoming Gov. Bai Mariam S. Mangudadatu, Rep. Richelle Singson and Rep. Bai Rihan M. Sakaluran. Standing (same order) Vice Gov. Raden Sakaluran, Mayor Prince Raden Sakaluran (incoming vice governor), Vice Mayor Benzar Ampatuan (incoming VG Maguindanao del Sur), FL Bai Sharrina A. Ampatuan, Bai Rebecca Ampatuan and Sharene Ampatuan.
SENATORIAL candidate Chavit Singson gets the support of local leaders during his visit to Sultan Kudarat on Friday. Manong Chavit (seated, middle) is flanked by (from left) Gov. Datu Pax Ali S. Mangudadatu, incoming Gov. Bai Mariam S. Mangudadatu, Rep. Richelle Singson and Rep. Bai Rihan M. Sakaluran. Standing (same order) Vice Gov. Raden Sakaluran, Mayor Prince Raden Sakaluran (incoming vice governor), Vice Mayor Benzar Ampatuan (incoming VG Maguindanao del Sur), FL Bai Sharrina A. Ampatuan, Bai Rebecca Ampatuan and Sharene Ampatuan. PHOTOGRAPH BY ronnie garcia FOR THE DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

SULTAN KUDARAT — Senatorial candidate Chavit “Manong Chavit” Singson shared his commitment on Friday to advancing agricultural and infrastructure development in Sultan Kudarat and throughout Mindanao.

Manong Chavit made the pledge during a press conference at the Yellow Palace also attended by board members Jose Remos Segura and John Reynan Kilayco. He focused on the pressing issues of sustainable farming, energy and regional growth.

Singson began by reflecting on his past contributions to agriculture, particularly through his involvement in the enactment of Republic Act 7171, which allocated excise tax revenues to support tobacco farmers.

“I defended this bill in Congress, and the revenue it generated made my region a thriving hub for tobacco production. It was a game-changer for our farmers,” he said, emphasizing the transformative impact it had on rural economies.

He also pointed out the success of solar irrigation systems implemented in his province, which helped improve agricultural productivity.

“We did solar irrigation in my province. With the right support, Sultan Kudarat’s farmers can achieve similar success,” Singson added.

Turning to infrastructure, Singson acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing Mindanao, particularly the issue of unreliable electricity.

“Mindanao has long suffered from power shortages. This is something I intend to address by advocating for solar energy solutions,” he explained.

Singson, who has successfully lobbied for alternative energy projects in his province, pledged to bring similar initiatives to Sultan Kudarat and the broader region.

“By investing in alternative energy, we can ensure a more stable power supply and avoid the disruptions that hinder local businesses and everyday life,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Singson shared his vision for Mindanao’s future.

“I want to open up Mindanao to more investments, creating jobs and unlocking the full potential of our region,” he declared.

His message resonated with those present, as he highlighted the economic and social opportunities that could arise from greater infrastructure development and sustainable agricultural practices.

With his proven track record in both agriculture and infrastructure, Chavit Singson is poised to be a strong advocate for Mindanao’s growth if elected to the Senate.

His commitment to improving the region’s energy security, farming sector, and overall economic development remains a cornerstone of his campaign.

farmers
Sultan Kudarat
Senatorial candidate Chavit “Manong Chavit” Singson
infrastructure development
advancing agricultural
Republic Act 7171

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph