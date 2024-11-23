Cavill's cult classic revival 'Highlander' delayed again

The cult 1980s fantasy franchise Highlander is making a comeback, with a reboot set to star Henry Cavill and Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame at the helm as director. Lionsgate, which holds the rights to the franchise, aims to bring the revival to theaters by 2026.
The original Highlander debuted in 1986. Directed by Russell Mulcahy, it followed the journey of Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scotsman navigating centuries of battles and personal loss to claim an ultimate prize.
Featuring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery, and Clancy Brown, the film combined sweeping historical flashbacks with a modern-day showdown in New York. Though it struggled at the box office, Highlander became a cult classic, beloved for its imaginative premise and a fantastic soundtrack from Queen. Its success inspired sequels, a hit 1990s TV series, and even animated adaptations, cementing its legacy as a cultural touchstone.
Stahelski is set to reimagine the franchise. The reboot will update the timeline to the present day, featuring locations such as modern-day New York and Hong Kong.
“We’re bringing it forward from the early 1500s in the Highlands to the beyond present-day New York and Hong Kong,” Stahelski said in a recent interview with The Direct. He also teased that the film would include a blend of action and an unconventional love story.
“There’s a chance to play a character that not a lot of people get to play," he added, referring to the main character of the franchise, who is not too enthused about being alive for 500 years.
Henry Cavill, a long-time fan of the franchise, has expressed his excitement about taking on the iconic role. His involvement is expected to bring fresh energy to the story, with the actor teasing high-octane sword fights and the opportunity to portray a deeply complex character.
Pre-production for the film began in September 2024, with location scouting already conducted in Scotland, Italy, and Hong Kong. However, principal photography, originally set for January 2025, has been delayed to May 2025. Multiple media outlets reported that this was due to Cavill’s commitment to Voltron, another throwback project.
This will be disappointing news for the franchise's fans, especially since this isn't the first delay Highlander has gone through. Filming had originally been placed on the backburner in early 2024 due to Stahelski reportedly needing to reshoot Ballerina, the latest entry in the John Wick franchise.
In fact, Ballerina's director Len Wiseman clarified this week to Screen Rant that Stahelski had only come on to give the film "a little shine" in the form of additional photography, not reshoots.
Either way, we'll have to wait longer than anticipated to see this reboot.
The Highlander aims to honor the franchise’s legacy while introducing it to a new generation. Lionsgate has entrusted Stahelski with not only directing the reboot but also overseeing the franchise’s potential future projects. This marks a significant move to reinvigorate the series that had petered out before going dormant. Highlander's last installment, The Source, was released in 2007 direct to television.
With Cavill’s star power and Stahelski’s proven expertise in action cinema, the Highlander reboot is shaping up to be a major cinematic event. Fans of the original and newcomers alike can look forward to a thrilling reimagining of a timeless tale, and if it goes well, they'll no doubt be hoping that there won't just be one!