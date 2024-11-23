Binibining Marikina pageant gets full LGU, Jaycees backing

The Marikina City government, in partnership with the Marikina Sapatos Jaycees Inc., will officially institutionalize the “Binibining Marikina 2024” pageant next month.

On 20 November, Marikina Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro, JCI-Marikina Sapatos President Juan Sonny Belleza III, and Junior Chamber International — Senate National General Secretary Maria Elena Dayrit signed a memorandum of understanding for the organization of this year’s pageant.

The primary goal of the Binibining Marikina 2024 pageant is to search for a Marikina resident who can best represent the intrinsic values of the city and help promote its image as an exceptional “probinsyudad” through sustainability-focused projects.

Under the agreement, the city government will provide venues and additional manpower to ensure the event’s success. It will also handle the promotion of the pageant through various mass media platforms.

In addition, the city government will invite and include the candidates in multiple city events, offering guidance and exposure to different projects and initiatives organized by the local government.