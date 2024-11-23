Bezos denies Musk’s claim of Tesla stock advice amid growing rivalry

The longstanding rivalry between tech titans Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos escalated further this week after Musk accused Bezos of advising others to sell shares in Tesla and SpaceX ahead of the recent presidential election. Musk made the claim on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), alleging that Bezos told individuals Trump would "for sure" lose, implying Musk’s public support for the former president could negatively impact his companies’ valuations.

Bezos quickly refuted the claim in a direct reply on X, stating, “Nope. 100% not true.” The denial came without further elaboration, underscoring the friction between two of the world's wealthiest individuals, whose public disagreements frequently make headlines.

This accusation adds another chapter to the contentious relationship between Musk and Bezos, whose competition spans industries such as space exploration, where Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin fiercely compete for government contracts. While Musk often uses social media to jab at Bezos, Bezos typically adopts a more reserved approach in their exchanges.

Musk’s allegations come at a time when Tesla's stock is surging, boosting Musk’s wealth significantly. Critics, however, note Musk’s history of making unverified claims on social media, and this instance has been met with skepticism due to the lack of evidence supporting his remarks.