An abundant feast in Xiamen

Nearby was the Xiamen University, which we would have loved to explore as we were made aware this was the choice school of Filipino-Chinese parents for their children. One of the oldest and prestigious institutions in the country, it is a top pick for pupils to study — you guessed it — a coastal educational experience. Imagine attending classes with an ocean view just outside the window!

We looked forward to the informative tea-tasting session, where we sampled various varieties such as the strong pu-erh, rare da hong pao, the fragrant tie guan yin, and the therapeutic tianqi flower brews. We were made familiar with bits of Chinese tea culture, how these plants are cultivated through the years to produce the exact flavor profiles, and even the traditions behind the Gongfu, a preparation ceremony which translates to “making tea with skill.” There was no pressure to purchase anything — they were just passionate tea lovers who wished to share their knowledge with the curious.