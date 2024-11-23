An abundant feast in Xiamen

Ask any Filipino-Chinese where their ancestors hail from in China, and odds are they came from Fujian Province. A bustling trade port for centuries — the closest point to our islands — it was a key area for emigration. And thus, the city of Xiamen is the preferred destination for pilgrimages in search for familial roots and sentimental clan reunions. In turn, it has likewise become a favorite holiday spot for Filipinos to visit The Red Dragon.
Nestled on China’s southeastern coast, the picturesque Xiamen, dubbed the City of Gardens, is particularly known for its green initiatives and care for the environment through numerous tree-lined streets, vibrant parks, blooming gardens and a clean coast.
Our first stop on our extended weekend was the magical Gulangyu Island. Just a 20-minute ferry ride from the mainland, it simply grew on us the closer we got to it. A car-free slice of paradise with just an area of two square kilometers, it sees 30,000 visitors a day. Abound with old world charm, we were utterly in awe at the various colonial-era buildings surrounded by narrow pedestrian-focused alleyways which transported us to the Art Deco era.
We gladly meandered — walked and tirelessly walked to our heart’s content and admittedly got lost a number of times. But we feared not, as the coastline was our beacon. We were made aware of the must-see attractions — the Piano Museum and the Shuzhuang Garden, which we vowed to perhaps visit next time. Aside from the paseo-friendly area, there was absolutely no noise pollution here — we were in absolute bliss! It was eventually declared as a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Site in 2017 as an “upstanding model of cultural fusion”.
We then paid our respects at the South Putuo Temple, a popular Buddhist place of worship. We commiserated with several pilgrims who meditated and petitioned, complete with floral offerings and joss sticks before images of Buddhas and deities, with fervent wishes and hopes.
Nearby was the Xiamen University, which we would have loved to explore as we were made aware this was the choice school of Filipino-Chinese parents for their children. One of the oldest and prestigious institutions in the country, it is a top pick for pupils to study — you guessed it — a coastal educational experience. Imagine attending classes with an ocean view just outside the window!
We looked forward to the informative tea-tasting session, where we sampled various varieties such as the strong pu-erh, rare da hong pao, the fragrant tie guan yin, and the therapeutic tianqi flower brews. We were made familiar with bits of Chinese tea culture, how these plants are cultivated through the years to produce the exact flavor profiles, and even the traditions behind the Gongfu, a preparation ceremony which translates to “making tea with skill.” There was no pressure to purchase anything — they were just passionate tea lovers who wished to share their knowledge with the curious.
Consider the exhilarating Lingling Circus Show, with high-flying daredevils who risk their lives for the sake of entertainment. Don’t miss the adjacent zoo to adore the cute red pandas, a threatened species which are native to Southeastern China.
As we traversed Huangdao Road so many times, we could not help but notice a number — someone mentioned 99 — of bronze sculptures of marathon runners and cheerleaders. Alongside this beachside strip, we encountered joggers and cyclists.
A trip to Xiamen would not be complete without a gastronomic exploration. How can we forget all the restaurants, one better than the next, which offered delicious seafood, freshly caught on the day — oysters, clams, prawns, rare fish and king crabs galore — there were no wrong choices on any of the menus!
We took leisurely walks around Zengcuoan Village, a district with an encyclopedic selection of food, which slowly opens up as the day passes, to fully transform into a night market. We toured along the lively street food scene, with stalls of noodles, porridge, dumplings, octopus balls and even oysters — with loyal patrons patiently waiting in long queues.
Just before retiring each evening, some of our traveling companions ended up at SM Xiamen — the very first SM Supermall in mainland China. Built in 2001, it has since grown into a huge shopping destination — believe it or not, it is continuously included in itineraries for visitors of all nations.
The possibilities in Xiamen are endless. But what more could we have done on just an extended weekend?
My choice of Tour Operator is Aida Uy of Cebu Fortune Travel and Tours. She may be reached at +63 917 320 2575 or +63 918 820 2575.