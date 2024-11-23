Alay-Lakad 2024 puts education at forefront

As the sun rises today over Manila, the collective footsteps of thousands will echo a powerful message of hope and determination.

Through this united effort, the youth of today will gain access to opportunities that pave the way to a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow.

An estimated one million participants throughout the country from civic groups, government agencies and educational institutions will converge today for Alay-Lakad 2024: We Walk for Education Revolution.

The event aims to champion education and support out-of-school youth through scholarships and educational programs.

Established in 1972, Alay-Lakad has consistently prioritized empowering the youth, making education a central pillar of its mission.

The main program will commence at 5 a.m. at Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara will deliver the keynote address, highlighting the importance of education in shaping the country’s future. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson will also address the crowd, offering inspirational messages about education’s transformative power and its role in fostering national progress.

Symbolic unity walk

Participants will walk not just for fitness but as a collective symbol of unity and hope for the nation’s future.

Organizers have encouraged hikers to show their team spirit by wearing athletic uniforms, organization shirts, or local officer uniforms.

Rubber shoes are recommended for comfort, along with practical attire like walking shorts or jogging pants to keep participants cool and mobile throughout the event.

This year’s walk holds particular significance as education remains a pressing concern for many Filipino families. The event serves as a powerful reminder of the shared responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind in the pursuit of knowledge and opportunity.

Diverse participation

One of the event’s hallmarks is its inclusivity, uniting participants from all walks of life.

Civic organizations like the Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary Club and JCI Philippines will join local government units, students, educators, and members of the armed services in walking together toward a common goal.

Groups like the Department of Education (DepEd), universities, and LGUs underscore the critical role of education and governance in shaping a brighter future.

Meanwhile, uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will demonstrate their commitment to public service by participating in initiatives beyond their official duties.

Participants will assemble in designated areas by 4:30 a.m., with the walk kicking off promptly at 5 a.m. Organizers have divided participants into three groups, each representing different sectors of society.

Walk Group No. 1: A Force of Strength will meet at Padre Burgos (Planetarium side). This group includes prominent civic organizations and government agencies like PAGCOR, Boy Scouts of the Philippines, Girl Scouts of the Philippines, and the Philippine Red Cross.

Walk Group No. 2: United for Progress will gather on the right side of Kalaw Street, comprising the Department of Education, local government units, and educational institutions such as the Philippine Women’s University and Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

Walk Group No. 3: Leading the Way will assemble on the left side of Kalaw Street. Representing uniformed services such as the PNP, AFP, and Philippine Air Force, this group embodies leadership, discipline and dedication.

A focus on safety

To ensure a smooth event, organizers have emphasized safety and convenience. Participants are advised to bring only essential items like water, wallets, mobile phones, and transparent bags for easy inspection. Weather-appropriate gear, such as umbrellas or raincoats, are also recommended.

Marshals from the AFP will guide each group to maintain order and ensure the participants’ safety.

Attendees are encouraged to stay with their assigned groups and follow instructions from marshals to keep the event organized.

A testament to Filipino values

The walk will culminate at Quirino Grandstand, where the groups will gather in front of the stage. The finale will feature cheering and speeches from the distinguished guests.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a strong advocate of the initiative, aptly expressed its significance: “Every step we take in this Alay-Lakad signifies our commitment to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for today’s youth and tomorrow’s generation.”