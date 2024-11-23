Ace Banzuelo drops ‘Bighani’

Ace Banzuelo, one of the Philippines’ most-promising solo acts, has released his highly anticipated new single, “Bighani,” via Sony Music Entertainment.

This dreamy pop track captures the magic of experiencing a profound connection with someone — an encounter that feels as though you’ve known the person for years, or even decades.

With “Bighani,” the Filipino singer-songwriter/producer blends neon synths and lush instrumentation with his brand of heartfelt lyricism, delivering a smooth, sophisticated sound that nods to the cosmopolitan allure of ’80s pop. The track is a testament to his growth as both a producer and songwriter, showcasing his ability to create emotionally resonant songs with top-tier production.

“‘Bighani’ is about this instant-growing connection you have with a person after a few encounters,” the “Muli” chart-topper reveals. “A lot of people know that my music gravitates toward the dreamy, intricately layered approach, especially with the ballads that I’ve put out. I’m actually surprised that I was able to come up with this dreamy indie pop dance track.”

Written, recorded, and produced by the multi-talented young artist himself, “Bighani” was made during a time of transition as he moved between different places. Despite these changes, the song maintains a compelling sense of continuity, pulsing with a retro-futuristic energy that makes it the perfect soundtrack for late-night drives through the city.

“I like to think of this track and my upcoming music as anachronistic,” says Ace. “It feels like I’m time-traveling, never settling for the first version of a song. The creative process always takes me on unexpected journeys, and I just let the mood guide me.”

With over 150 million streams on Spotify alone, Ace Banzuelo continues to rise as a force in the local music scene. His breakout single “Muli” topped the charts as the most streamed OPM song, and his impressive catalog includes hit songs such as “Malayo,” “Himala,” and his recent release “Minsan.”