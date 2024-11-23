A man at his best

The evening was an ode to a tradition of excellence, one that which celebrated distinction and the remarkable achievements and visionary leadership of gentlemen who have profoundly shaped the industries they lead.

Conversations hummed and mingled with the clinking of glasses, as guests, united by their admiration, collected at an intimate ballroom to honor those whose leadership has left an indelible mark on the world.

This year, Esquire’s Man at His Best feted a bevy of nine high achievers in film, music, business, politics, and entertainment.

The words they spoke were economic but powerful, ones that commanded respect and attention, about the energy that has put them on the rocket ship to success.

Among the awardees was the biggest name in P-pop, SB19, which has been named Entertainer of the Year, owing to its phenomenal rise here and abroad, and how they have put the Philippines in the global entertainment map.