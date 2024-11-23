A man at his best

The evening was an ode to a tradition of excellence, one that which celebrated distinction and the remarkable achievements and visionary leadership of gentlemen who have profoundly shaped the industries they lead.
Conversations hummed and mingled with the clinking of glasses, as guests, united by their admiration, collected at an intimate ballroom to honor those whose leadership has left an indelible mark on the world.
This year, Esquire’s Man at His Best feted a bevy of nine high achievers in film, music, business, politics, and entertainment.
The words they spoke were economic but powerful, ones that commanded respect and attention, about the energy that has put them on the rocket ship to success.
Among the awardees was the biggest name in P-pop, SB19, which has been named Entertainer of the Year, owing to its phenomenal rise here and abroad, and how they have put the Philippines in the global entertainment map.
Multi-faceted politician Benjamin Magalong (Maverick of the Year) was recognized for his tireless work as mayor, which has reshaped Baguio into a smart and forward-thinking city well-equipped for the challenges of the century.
Megaworld executive director Kevin Tan is Businessman of the Year for his leadership of the leading conglomerate his father Andrew Tan founded. The Tan-led Megaworld Corp. has been a central force to the country’s development and the lives of its people, driving economic progress, opening job opportunities, and improving access to goods and services in many fronts, such as real-estate, hospitality, gaming, liquor and quick-service restaurants.
Esquire’s Athlete of the Year is added to the many laurels of Olympic double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo, the first Filipino to have achieved such Olympic success.
Other awardees included Gary Valenciano (Icon of the Year), Amado Fores (Restaurateur of the Year), Joey Javier Reyes (Creative of the Year), Hev Abi (Music Artist of the Year), and Marian Rivera (Actor of the Year).