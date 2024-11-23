4.3M Filipinos living with diabetes — DOH

There are about 4.3 million Filipinos living with diabetes as of 2021, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Based on the data sent by the DOH to DAILY TRIBUNE, diabetes cases in the country saw a significant increase over the years.

In 2000, approximately 1.2 million Filipino adults were living with diabetes. By 2021, this number had risen to about 4.3 million, with a prevalence rate of 7.1 percent.

The DOH also projects that by 2045, the number of adults with diabetes in the Philippines could reach 7.5 million, with a prevalence rate of 8.2% percent.

“This upward trend is of concern due to the health complications associated with diabetes, such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure and neuropathy,” the DOH stressed.

“Additionally, the economic burden on the deathcare system and affected individuals is substantial,” the agency added.

The Health department pointed out that contributing to this rise include urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary habits.

“Addressing this issue requires comprehensive public health strategies focusing on prevention, early detection, and effective management of diabetes,” it added.

“Promoting healthy lifestyle, improving access to healthcare services, and increasing public awareness are essential steps to mitigate the growing impact of diabetes in the Philippines.”

Globally, there are about 830 million people who have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO noted that more than half of people living with diabetes are not receiving treatment.

“Both the number of people with diabetes and the number of people with untreated diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past decades.”

Diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which leads over time to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves.

According to WHO, The most common is type 2 diabetes, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin.

In the past three decades the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in countries of all income levels.