2 men collared over illegal possession of firearms

Operatives of the Manila Police District arrested two men for illegally carrying firearms in separate incidents over the weekend inside the Baseco Port area and Paco, Manila.

In Paco, police arrested Roberto Yabut Jr., 25 years old, male, single and unemployed. Yabut was apprehended at around 3 a.m. on 22 November, along Osmeña Highway near Yakal Sta Paco, Manila.

According to reports, a concerned citizen reported a commotion between two men. When police arrived, they observed one man holding a firearm while chasing another.

The officers pursued the man with the gun, stopped him, and asked him to surrender the weapon, which he did without resistance. This prevented a potentially violent confrontation.

Recovered from Yabut was a .38 caliber revolver, without a serial number, loaded with three live rounds.

In Baseco, police arrested Malvin Jarilla, 45 years old, male, single, unemployed and a resident of Barangay 649, Port Area, Manila.

Jarilla was arrested yesterday morning in Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila. Reports indicated that police responded to a disturbance at the location, where they saw Jarilla screaming loudly and seemingly involved in a confrontation while holding an improvised firearm in his right hand.

Officers instructed him to lower the weapon and peacefully surrender, but instead of complying, Jarilla fled to avoid arrest. After a brief pursuit, he was apprehended.