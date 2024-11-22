'Wicked' updates: Erivo's heartfelt message, no singing allowed

Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in the highly anticipated Wicked movie adaptation, shared a moving message in a Friday Instagram post with her co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda.

Reflecting on their journey together, Erivo wrote, “We have laughed and cried, held hands and walked side by side, our lives intertwined, and because of that, we were irrevocably changed for good.”

Erivo praised Grande as “the truest, kindest, human being,” adding, “It has been an honor to share this experience of a lifetime with you.”

She also expressed gratitude to director Jon M. Chu, saying, “You lead us with love, and it is all over that screen.” Describing the film, she wrote, Wicked is “a love letter to love, friendship, the celebration of the things that make us different, special, and beautiful, and the bravery it takes to change your mind.”

Erivo ended her message with a dedication to audiences: “Wicked is now yours, from us with love.”

No singing rule in theaters

As Wicked debuts in theaters, fans eager to sing along to the iconic musical numbers might need to wait for a more appropriate time. AMC Theaters in the USA are reportedly playing a 30-second advisory before screenings, reminding audiences to respect the cinema experience by staying quiet during the film. The advisory emphasizes that “silence is golden,” asking viewers to refrain from singing or making excessive noise.

For those who want to fully embrace their inner Elphaba or Glinda, AMC plans to offer sing-along screenings starting December 25 in around 1,000 theaters, providing a space for fans to join in the music without disrupting traditional viewings.

In a related post on Reddit's r/ChikaPH, an image of a notice from an unnamed cinema also urged moviegoers to "allow everyone to enjoy the cinema experience" by refraining from singing. The notice confirmed that a sing-along version of Wicked will premiere on December 25, offering a chance for fans to sing their hearts out in a dedicated environment.