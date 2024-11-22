Typhoon-hit Nueva Vizcaya gets P50-M cash aid from OP

The Office of the President (OP) has provided the provincial government of Nueva Vizcaya with P50 million worth of calamity assistance, which they use to ensure their immediate recovery from the impacts of Super Typhoon Pepito (international name Man-yi).

On Friday, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. handed over the cash assistance to the local executives of Nueva Vizcaya at a ceremonial turnover at the auditorium in Bambang town.

In his speech, Marcos said the government is doubling their relief and rehabilitation efforts within the typhoon-hit communities.

“Ang aming ginagawa, tawag namin is whole-of-government approach, ‘yung buong pamahalaan – hindi lamang isang departamento, hindi lamang dalawang departamento kundi ‘yung buong pamahalaan – ay nagtutulungan para makatulong sa pagdala ng tulong para sa ating mga kababayan na nangangailangan na naging biktima dito sa mga disaster (What we are doing—we call it a whole-of-government approach—the whole government—not just one department, not just two departments, but the whole government—is working together to bring aid to our countrymen in need who have been victims of disasters),” he noted.

Marcos also recognized the unwavering support of the private sector in helping the government deliver much-needed assistance to the typhoon victims.

“Kung titignan po ninyo, marami pong galing sa mga iba’t ibang ahensya at huwag po nating kakalimutan ang ating mga private sector na tumutulong (If you can notice, many are from various agencies, and let us not forget our private sector that is helping).”

Marcos graced the distribution of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to approximately 1,000 victims of Typhoon Pepito.

The DSWD also granted P5,000 worth of cash assistance to at least 500 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Program.

Marcos ordered the Department of Agriculture to ramp up agricultural damage assessment in Nueva Vizcaya.

He likewise pledged cash and non-cash assistance to affected farmers in the area.

“We will provide seedlings. We will provide fertilizer. We will provide all other inputs para naman makabalik kayo kaagad sa inyong ginagawa (for your immediate recovery),” he said.

New flood control plan

In his visit to the province, Marcos conducted an aerial inspection of typhoon-affected areas in Nueva Vizcaya.

He also the typhoon-damaged bypass road in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya.

Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is now preparing a new flood control plan to ensure the country’s infrastructure can withstand disasters.

The President tasked DPWH Secretary Manny Bonoan to personally assess the situation and ordered the agency to prioritize the rehabilitation of the Bambang Bypass Road.

A total of 77 road sections and 32 bridges were affected in Nueva Vizcaya due to the recent typhoons.