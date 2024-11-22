Top junior golfer beats rare disorder

Lucas de Guzman, the eight-year-old golfing prodigy, is back doing what he loves most: hitting golf shots. After a battle with a rare neurological disorder that sidelined him since September, Lucas has made a remarkable recovery.

Doctors diagnosed him with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a condition where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves, leading to symptoms such as weakness, numbness, and, in some cases, paralysis.

What started as leg cramps soon worsened, forcing Lucas to withdraw from the Singapore Junior Masters Championships last September, where he was considered one of the favorites.

“We panicked because Lucas could no longer walk,” recalled his mother, Lue.

Lucas, one of the country’s top junior golfers, was rushed to Mount Elizabeth Hospital, where doctors initially suspected a viral infection. After returning to Manila, he was transferred to St. Luke’s Medical Center, where he underwent nerve shock testing to diagnose or rule out various conditions.

Once Guillain-Barré Syndrome was identified, doctors recommended a spinal tap. Lucas showed little emotion when told about the procedure, asking only when he could walk and play golf again, according to Lue.

Just five days after receiving Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG), a medical treatment made from pooled antibodies, Lucas managed to walk for 30 seconds. His rapid recovery astonished his doctors.

“Doctors were surprised by the speed of Lucas’ recovery. According to his medical records, it was supposed to take him six months to a year to walk again. But with God, nothing is impossible,” Lue said.

Two months after being paralyzed from the neck down, Lucas can now walk regularly with the help of two physical therapists and is working on his short game with coach Artemio Murakami.

Though it will take some time before he’s able to play a full round of golf, doctors expect him to be cleared to play by February.

De Guzman’s absence has affected the campaign of Homeschool Global in the JGFP Interschool competition.

After dominating the Lower School division last year, Homeschool Global was on track to retain its title but has faced challenges in his absence.

On the positive side, Lue shared that Lucas has slimmed down, losing 12 pounds after following a diet prescribed by a nutritionist.

“He has stopped eating junk food,” she added.

Lue also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who helped Lucas recover. She thanked pediatrician Dr. Aye Nuguid, neurologist Dr. Loudella Castillo, infectious disease specialist Dr. Imelda Luna, rehab doctor Dr. Peter Bryant Grutas, Japanese acupuncturist Coco Nakahara, and head physical therapist Ian Christopher Salveria.

“Without them, Lucas’ recovery would not have been possible,” Lue said.