‘Tis the season for chocolates

“Chocolate is happiness you eat,” it is said, and Venchi’s masterpieces deliver that promise with unique flavors to try this festive season.

Venchi has been dominating the exquisite chocolate game since 1878, crafting each piece as a tribute to all things delectable. They are all about combining passion, hard work, and premium natural ingredients to create a delicious symphony of flavors.

The Italian chocolate brand plans to build two locations in the Philippines by the end of 2024: The Podium in Ortigas and Central Square Mall in BGC.

Taste test

DAILY TRIBUNE got a bite-sized bliss of Venchi’s iconic lineup as it opened its first store in the Philippines last 19 November at the Central Square in BGC.

First up, the Nougatine — it’s crunchy, sweet and reminds this writer that sometimes, life’s tough layers hide the sweetest surprises.

The creamy Gianduiotto Ricetta Originale followed, serving as a reminder that traditional flavors are always in style, much like your grandmother’s go-to counsel that never fails.

We then tucked into the creamy Cremino 1878, which is my particular favorite. Smooth and decadent, this one demonstrates that sometimes you have to let things melt and go with the flow.

Caramel and pannacotta followed, bringing that dreamy sweetness that we all yearn for — like those idyllic, comfortable moments in life.

Last but not least, we sampled two Chocoviar flavors — 75 percent and Pistachio — both of which were strong and incredibly assertive, serving as a reminder that the best things frequently have a little edge.

Venchi’s gorgeous Chocogelateria takes you through a chocolate journey unlike any other. Making the brand recognizable worldwide, the guest will be enchanted by its shop windows filled with colorful cones. Admire and select your favorite chocolates from its beautiful and extensive display of chocolate bars and its iconic Chocoviar line or from the elegant showcase tables featuring Venchi’s delicate pralines and its visually arresting gift collections. Offering chocolate in every possible form, an experience not to miss out on is a taste of Venchi’s decadent gelato, all freshly made, with over 12 flavors available to choose from. Venchi’s arrival to share Italian Allegria (joy and happiness) is great news for Manila foodies.

Staying true to its Italian heritage and masterful craftsmanship of chocolate and gelato, Venchi Philippines will feature its original recipes including its hazelnut-based chocolate and gelato, the indulgent and best-selling product, Chocoviar.