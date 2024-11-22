Thriving 30-year legacy

As a subsidiary of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc., Aboitiz Land draws from its century-long legacy in Cebu to advance businesses and uplift communities in the Philippines.

Its customer service and digital customer experience teams are enhancing the Vecino experience by blending technology, empathy, and data-driven insights. Customer touchpoints are united across physical and digital channels.

Thirty years into the industry, ABL’s vision remains the same: A million Filipino families living in its communities that are built for the future.

Leveraging on innovation

ABL has been leveraging innovation, technology, data science and Al to take actions that positively impact its business, customers and the country.

The company has partnered with Amara.ai to revamp its long-term employee engagement strategy, including more than just work-life balance. Amara’s AI capability promptly detects potential disengagement and provides interventions to address concerns among ABL’s team members. Every employee at ABL will be programmed to use the AI-powered chatbot.

Accolades

This year, ABL received several awards including CEO of the Year at the Asia CEO Awards for David Rafael; Circle of Excellence awardee for Technology Company of the Year for its Digital Homebuying System OneVecino; HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 and 5-Star Employer of Choice by HRD Asia 2024.

At the 2024 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, ABL took home the Best Nature Development for Foressa Mountain Town and Best Investment Condo for The Strides at LIMA.

Upcoming projects

ABL is gearing up to launch the second tower of the mid-rise condominium The Strides at LIMA. The company also partnered with Asmara Group for the development of Cebu’s 257-hectare property Foressa Mountain Town.