The First Lady’s Corner: Healthcare a PBBM priority

Improving the healthcare sector is one of the major priorities of her husband, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos said Thursday.

Mrs. Marcos, with Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, inaugurated the different social services that Pasay residents can access through the Lab For All medical mission.

In her speech, the First Lady said the mission has her utmost support as she backs the President’s humanitarian and charitable work.

“I will help in fulfilling the promise of the President to prioritize the healthcare of the residents by providing free and accessible care,” she said.

Mrs. Marcos expressed her gratitude to Mayor Calixto-Rubiano for hosting the one-stop shop for city residents.

The monthly “Lab For All” event includes laboratory tests, ECGs, medical consultations and free medicine distribution.

The First Lady and Mayor Calixto-Rubiano then went around to the different booths inside the Pasay City Astrodome, thanking the providers for their hard work and assuring them of support for future projects.

Outside the astrodome, business groups advised aspiring entrepreneurs on how to properly run their businesses.

Go Negosyo held a livelihood mentoring, while the Landbank distributed P20 million to fund free higher education.

Also present were Rep. Tony Calixto, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, CHEd Chairperson Prospero de Vera III, and Public Attorney’s Office Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta.