Sweden, Philippines bolster ties with MOU on export financing and development cooperation

Sweden and the Philippines have taken a significant step toward deepening their partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on export financing and development cooperation. Swedish Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson and prominent industrialist Marcus Wallenberg joined Philippine Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto for the signing in Manila.

The MOU facilitates Swedish grants and export credits for Philippine projects, aiming to enhance economic development and bilateral cooperation. "Sweden is committed to strengthening its ties with the Philippines, especially within the framework of our Focus Asia strategy," Minister Carlson said, emphasizing the growing links between the two regions.