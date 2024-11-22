Step by step: Bereber Sayaw PD revolutionizes Parkinson’s care in the Philippines

Parkinson’s Disease — it’s something many of us first encountered through pop culture when Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox revealed his diagnosis in 1991 at just 29 years old. The announcement, coming at the peak of his career, sparked both concern and curiosity among the public.

There’s still no cure for this progressive neurodegenerative disease, and treatments are focused mainly on easing symptoms like tremors, slurred speech, muscle stiffness and difficulties with gait. So, for years, the outlook for those living with Parkinson’s seemed grim.

But in an inspiring twist, one unexpected therapy has begun to change the narrative: dance.

The power of dance

Dance, typically viewed as a performance art, has proven to be much more than that. It is an expressive release, a way to connect with others and a celebration of movement.

In 2019, dance took on even deeper significance in the Philippines with the launch of Bereber Sayaw PD, the country’s first dance therapy program for Parkinson’s patients. This therapeutic approach enhances mobility, balance and both the mental and emotional health of individuals living with the disease.

Founded by Filipino-Australian choreographer, director and Pilates instructor Novy Bereber, Bereber Sayaw PD has been a gamechanger. Through the profound impact of dance, the program has helped Filipino Parkinson’s patients improve their overall quality of life.

Bereber Sayaw PD is the first program of its kind in the Philippines. Globally, dance therapy for Parkinson’s patients was first introduced in 2001 through the Dance for PD program by the Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) in Brooklyn, New York — a groundbreaking initiative that has since inspired similar programs worldwide.

The techniques employed in Bereber Sayaw PD offer far-reaching benefits. For example, the chair-based dance exercises target not only the spine, arms and legs, but also stimulate cognitive skills and emotional expression.

The program also cultivates a sense of community and camaraderie among the patients, offering them a fun activity and a sense of accomplishment as they navigate life with the disease.