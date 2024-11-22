Southwoods posts sweep in LuzViMin tourney

Manila Southwoods completed a two-division sweep at the close of the LuzViMin team tournament at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City on Friday.

The Carmona-based squad captured the premier Diamond division and added the Emerald category.

Southwoods won Diamond by eight points after a closing 183 points and 562 total. Annika Guangko led with 47 points and got able support from Lee Sung Bin and Loralie Roberto who each had 46 points and Gabrielle Monfort who added 44.

Camp Aguinaldo settled for second with 554 after collecting a final round 182 points from Matet Salivio (54), Juliane Lourdes Gaerlan (49), Janeth Agripa (41), and Jonah Paola Ilagan (38).

Del Monte took third spot.

In the Emerald class, Southwoods finished with 500 points, 11 points ahead of host Rancho Palos Verdes. Third place went to Forest Hills.

Rancho Palos Verdes 2 ruled Ruby division while Villamor went home with the Pearl trophy.

The individual winners were Alethea Gaccion of Pueblo de Oro, Class A; Janeth Agripa of Camp Aguinaldo, Class B; and Rachel Dani Nagayo of Apo Golf 2, Class C.

The final standings:

DIAMOND — Manila Southwoods 562 (194-185-183), Camp Aguinaldo 554 (183-189-182), Del Monte 503 (172-172-159)

EMERALD — Manila Southwoods 2 500 (155-176-169), Rancho Palos Verdes 489 (160-163-166), Forest Hills 478 (151-160-167), Riviera 455 (158-150-147), Eagle Ridge 452 (159-138-155), Pueblo de Oro 426 (132-146-148), Bacolod Golf 372 (123-125-124), Camp John Hay 360 (128-115-117)

RUBY — Rancho Palos Verdes 2 425 (131-149-145), Camp Aguinaldo 2 402 (139-136-127), Negros Occidental 398 (140-130-128), Apo Golf 394 (140-130-124), Forest Hills 2 387 (139-137-111), Orchard 366 (122-118-126), Manila Golf 337 (121-113-103), Baguio 262 (88-77-97), Iloilo Golf (70-73-74)

PEARL — Villamor 353 (120-113-120), Apo Golf 2 343 (115-106-122), Orchard 2 258 (100-93-65).

INDIVIDUAL WINNERS

Class A — Alethea Gaccion (Pueblo de Oro) 165 (54-56-55), Marie Aparilla (Del Monte) 155 (47-57-51), Matet Salivio (Camp Aguinaldo) 148 (44-50-54)

Class B — Janeth Agripa (Camp Aguinaldo) 129 (42-46-41), Ma. Cristin Lava (Forest Hills) 113 (37-40-36), Marienelle Salas (Eagle Ridge) 108 (36-32-40)

Class C — Rachel Dani Nagayo (Apo Golf 2) 103 (39-33-31), Cho Myoungok (Negros Occidental) 102 (35-32-35), Anna Marie Jung (Riviera) 100 (37-30-33).