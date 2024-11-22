Senator Bong Go reaffirms support for patients at NKTI Convention

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, expressed his unwavering support for patients during the recently held Patient Convention at the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) on 19 November.

Go highlighted the role of Malasakit Centers, including the one at NKTI, in streamlining medical assistance for Filipinos in need. “Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center dahil para ‘to sa inyo. Kung may hospital bill kayo, nandiyan ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na tutulong para mabayaran ito,” Go stated.

The Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, authored and sponsored by Go, institutionalized these centers as a one-stop shop for assistance from agencies like the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), PhilHealth, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). To date, 166 Malasakit Centers have assisted more than 15 million Filipinos nationwide, reducing the time and effort required to access medical support.

Go also emphasized the importance of implementing the Regional Specialty Centers Act (RA 11959), which he sponsored, to decentralize specialized healthcare services and make them accessible across all regions.

During the event, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed food packs to 150 patients, further demonstrating his dedication to serving the public.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo,” said Go, widely recognized as "Mr. Malasakit" for his compassionate service. He encouraged patients not to lose hope, promising continued support in overcoming challenges.