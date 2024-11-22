Second Santiago Cua cup tees off 30 November

Davao City – Some 150 entries are expected to conquer the greens of the South Pacific Golf Davao as the 2nd Santiago Cua Cup golf tournament gets going on November 30.

Tournament format will follow the Molave Scoring System with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. for Classes A (0-9 hdcp), B (10-18 hdcp), C (19-27 hdcp), and seniors (55 years old and above).

“The tournament which was first held in 2019 is aimed to promote golf and sports in general and named in honor of businessman Santiago Cua, Chairman of the Davao New Town Development Corporation, land owner of the sprawling South Pacific Golf Estate Subdivision,” said Tommy Inigo, South Pacific Golf Davao Director.

Fondly called Commander by his friends in Davao, Santiago Cua passed away at 94. His first venture in Davao was to acquire lands after the Second World War in Bunawan, Sasa and Chinatown. He was the owner of the Pacific Oil Products, Inc. coconut oil mill located in Bunawan. He also served as chairman of both Manila Jockey Club and Philippine Racing Club, two of the country’s oldest horseracing clubs.

“Tournament is by invitation only and sponsored by Sta Lucia Realty and Development, developer of the subdivision and golf estate located here in Catalunan Pequeño,” Inigo added.

A trip to Vietnam package for two and a golf package for two in Davao (South Pacific Golf) or Baguio (Pinewoods Golf and Country Club) will be up for grabs.