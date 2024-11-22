Sky’s fortunes won’t Converge

The long-gestating proposed merger of Converge ICT and Sky Cable Corp. is moving forward but the loss-making Lopez cable TV unit first needs to comply with the conditions set by Converge, a company insider intimated to Scuttlebutt.

Converge, the leader in broadband internet services, lacks a content provider like Sky Cable, but the latter must first pay off a significant portion of its debt before the Dennis Uy firm would agree to a rescue.

Converge is also seeking from Sky a P1 billion a year slash in costs through energy conservation, removal of pole rental fees, and a cut in maintenance expenses. Converge has offered Sky a network-sharing agreement in line with the cost-cutting measures that would translate to lower infrastructure costs for the cable TV firm’s network.

Industry estimates place the Sky acquisition at a minimum of P13 billion, or the sum of the P6.75-billion valuation from PLDT’s previously scrapped deal plus P4.5 billion worth of debt.

An outlay of P2 billion is also needed to sustain Sky Cable’s personnel. Some P3.2 billion of the P4.5-billion debt is due in a year, which would leave just P1.3 billion in residual debt, assuming Sky pays the amount due.

Settling the majority of the debt would put Converge in a stronger position to consider the acquisition.

If Sky meets these conditions, the synergy between the two could be a win-win as Converge would greatly benefit since the telco’s Enterprise services have expanded into hospitality TV solutions (Converge Concierge) alongside recent partnerships with over-the-top media such as Netflix, according to AP Securities.

The brokerage house, however, said that given Sky’s current state, the timing is not right as it would better serve Converge to focus on its growth while keeping an eye on Sky as it picks itself up from its debts and losses. TDT