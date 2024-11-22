SC issues rules for Judiciary Marshals Act

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) to ensure the smooth implementation of the Judiciary Marshals Act.

The act was enacted to provide security, safety and protection to members, officials, personnel and property of all courts in the country.

Under Republic Act 11691, enacted in 2022, the Office of the Judiciary Marshals (OJM) is tasked with providing security and ensuring the integrity of proceedings in all courts.

It operates under the direct control and supervision of the Supreme Court and is authorized to investigate threats, conduct lawful arrests and seizures, and assist in the enforcement of writs and court processes.

The OJM is empowered to investigate crimes committed against members of the judiciary, as well as allegations of graft and corruption within the judicial system.

It can issue subpoenas, apply for search warrants, administer oaths, and access public records from other government agencies while adhering to the provisions of the Data Privacy Act, the SC’s Public Information Office said in its briefer.

The IRR will take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in two newspapers of general circulation.

“The operationalization of the Office of the Judiciary Marshals is a key component of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, specifically under the target outcome of Efficiency,” it also said.

Judiciary Marshals will be deployed to secure court premises, including halls of justice, courthouses and official judiciary events such as conferences, seminars and meetings, according to the statement.