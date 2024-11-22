SB19, BINI dominate 2024 MYX Music Awards

Pinoy pop’s finest, BINI and SB19, stole the spotlight at the 2024 MYX Music Awards night, held on November 21 at the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City.

BINI’s summer anthem "Pantropiko" earned Song of the Year, while their empowering track "Salamin, Salamin" won Pop Video of the Year.

Meanwhile, SB19 showcased their versatility as individual members also received recognitions:

Josh Cullen: R&B Video of the Year for "Yoko Na" featuring Al James

Pablo: Collaboration of the Year for Josue’s "Determinado"

Ken: Rock Video of the Year for "Fake Faces"

Justin: Mellow Video of the Year for his debut single "Surreal"

As a group, SB19 won big with "Artist of the Year" and "Music Video of the Year" for their collaboration on "Moonlight" with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong.

The celebration extended beyond these two groups, honoring other Filipino and international talents:

Maki: Breakout Solo Artist of the Year

Cup of Joe: Breakout Group of the Year

Al James feat. Flow G: Hip-Hop Video of the Year for "Atin-Atin"

Gloc 9: MYX Magna Award for his contributions to OPM

Sabrina Carpenter: Global Video of the Year for "Espresso"

Adding to the event’s excitement were energetic performances from Pinoy stars BGYO, Denise Julia, Over October, TJ Monterde, Maki, Demi, and Nameless Kids.