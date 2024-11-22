Sandigan junks civil case vs Cruz

The Sandiganbayan has dismissed the civil case against the heirs of the late former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s associate, Roman Cruz Jr., in exchange for the return of multimillion-peso assets.

The heirs of Cruz, who was the president and general manager of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), entered into a compromise agreement with the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), requesting the dismissal of the 37-year-old case against Cruz and other parties, including Emilia Cruz, the surviving spouse.

Under the agreement, the Cruz heirs will relinquish real and personal properties purportedly connected to the ill-gotten wealth. These include two condominium units, two parcels of land in Baguio, two residential lots in Antipolo, an apartment in Makati, shares of stock in PLDT, and P1.10 million in cash held in an escrow account at the Bureau of the Treasury kept in trust for Europa Condominium.

In return, the government will dismiss all pending civil cases against them. The petitioners clarified that the late Marcos Sr. and former First Lady Imelda Marcos were not parties to the remaining properties involved in the case.