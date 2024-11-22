REVIEW: ‘Conclave’ a soap opera disguised as high drama

In Edward Berger’s adaptation of Robert Harris’s 2016 book of the same title, we don’t just bank on its Oscar-buzzworthy cast but also on its promise of a large-scope drama-thriller exploring church politics and internal power struggles.

The challenge for Berger in adapting a fictional story tied to the already controversial Catholic Church is simple yet daunting: what can still shock us? If you’ve followed the scandals and crises within global religions, particularly Catholicism, it’s easy to feel desensitized. As someone who read David Yallop’s investigative In God’s Name during my younger years, I found myself surprisingly blasé throughout the film.

The movie’s burden, then, is to deliver on character depth and storytelling. It needs to present its scandals, twists, and turns in a way that genuinely titillates. The characters should be richly drawn — flawed individuals whose offenses might echo real-life church controversies but still offer unexpected twists. For example, imagine a cardinal whose past crimes might shock us anew despite the familiarity of the sin.