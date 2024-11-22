Public warned vs fake accounts of bishops soliciting typhoon donations

The Archdiocese of Caceres shared a screenshot of a fake Facebook account using Archbishop Rex Andrew Alarcon’s name and photo to solicit funds.

“The Archbishop does not solicit funds, personal information, or any private communication through his personal social media,” it clarified.

The archdiocese also advised the public to report the account as fraudulent and to refrain from engaging with it.

“In these difficult times, let our good works triumph over division and lies. Thank you for your vigilance,” the archdioecese added.

“For official updates, please follow only the verified page of the Archdiocese of Caceres.”

Similarly, Bishop Louie Occiano of the Diocese of Virac also warned the public against a fake Viber account using his name and photo to solicit donations.