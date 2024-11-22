PRC results: 236 pass November Geologists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday that 236 out of 349 test takers passed the Geologists Computer-Based Licensure Examination held in November 2024.
University of the Philippines-Diliman's Leandro Ceasar Aguilar Cediño led the topnotchers with a 90.50-percent rating.
Diliman led the way in terms of school performance, with 50 out of 50 test takers emerging from the licensure exams as geologists. Meanwhile, 49 out of Adamson University's 70 test takers passed.
You can refer to the document below to review how each school's test takers performed, or you can visit PRC's official website for full results.