PDEA: Over P38-M illegal drugs in Jolo, Sulu destroyed 

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the BPhilippine Drug Enforcement Agency(PDEA-BARMM) said it has destroyed 5.6 kilograms of dangerous drugs seized from an operation in Jolo, Sulu.

PDEA, in its report on Friday, said the confiscated illegal drugs from an operation conducted on 20 November have an estimated street value of at least P38 million.

The agency touted its use of a unique method known as “rendering inert,” marking PDEA-BARMM as the first region in the country to adopt this approach.

The “rendering inert” procedure adheres to the guidelines set by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for safe handling and disposal of chemicals related to illegal drug production.

After the destruction, PDEA officials and the local court transformed the mixed materials into a cement marker or monument, symbolizing the community’s steadfast commitment to combating the drug problem in the country.

The illegal substances destroyed were linked to 97 cases filed in the Regional Trial Court Branch 3 in Jolo, Sulu, from 2022 to the present, underscoring the significant volume of illegal drugs confiscated by PDEA-BARMM.

Judge Alsad Alfad Jr. commended the tireless efforts of PDEA and local law enforcement in their continuing fight against illegal drugs, emphasizing their commitment to upholding the rule of law and human rights.

PDEA Regional Director Gil Cesario Castro also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from the provincial government, the Prosecutor’s Office, the provincial court, and the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit in Sulu.