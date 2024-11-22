OPPO A3 passes drop tests

OPPO has launched the OPPO A3, which is designed to withstand the rigors of everyday life, perfect for Filipinos who need a reliable smartphone that can endure accidental drops and impacts.

The OPPO A3 has passed the Military-Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD 810H) tests, ensuring that the device can withstand drops from heights of up to 1.2 meters without functional damage.

In multiple tests, including a drop on marble tile from 0.3 meters, the device showed no issues after being subjected to 100 drops.

Additionally, the OPPO A3 has earned SGS Certification for its strong build. During testing, the phone was stepped on 100 times without showing any signs of damage or malfunction.

With its durable design, powerful performance, and affordable pricing, the OPPO A3 is positioned as a reliable choice for users who need a smartphone that can keep up with their active lifestyles.