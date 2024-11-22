Nueva Vizcaya receives cash aid

The Office of the President (OP) has provided the provincial government of Nueva Vizcaya with P50 million worth of calamity assistance to aid in their recovery from super typhoon “Pepito.”

On Friday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed over the cash assistance to Nueva Vizcaya’s local executives at a ceremonial turnover in Bambang as he stressed that the government is doubling its relief and rehabilitation efforts in typhoon-hit communities.

“What we are doing, we call a whole-of-government approach. The whole government — not just one department, not just two departments, but the entire government — is working together to bring aid to our countrymen in need who have been victims of disasters,” said the President.

Marcos also recognized the private sector’s unwavering support in helping the government deliver much-needed assistance to typhoon victims.

“If you look, many are from various agencies, and let’s not forget our private sector that is helping,” Marcos said.

The President graced the distribution of food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development to approximately 1,000 typhoon “Pepito” victims as the agency also granted P5,000 worth of cash assistance to at least 500 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program.

Marcos ordered the Department of Agriculture to accelerate agricultural damage assessment in Nueva Vizcaya.

He also pledged cash and non-cash assistance to affected farmers in the area.

“We will provide seedlings, fertilizer and other inputs to help you recover quickly,” Marcos said.

During his visit to the province, Marcos conducted an aerial inspection of typhoon-affected areas in Nueva Vizcaya.

He also inspected the typhoon-damaged bypass road in Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya.

Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways is now preparing a new flood control plan to ensure the country’s infrastructures can withstand disasters.