NDC’s Mauricio resigns

Antonilo Mauricio, the general manager of the National Development Corporation (NDC), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, has resigned from his post, effective 30 November.

Mauricio, in an exclusive message to DAILY TRIBUNE, said he expects to join the private sector after his stint in government.

Among Mauricio's contributions during his term were the establishment of the Philippine Innovation Hub, which houses the Startup Venture Fund, the Philippine E-commerce Platform, and the Philippine AI Resource Initiative.

Earlier this year, under his leadership, the NDC unveiled six big-ticket projects set to be initiated this year.

One of NDC's major projects is the modernization and internationalization of the first health biotechnology company in the Philippines. The initiative is geared toward the internationalization of commercialized diagnostic kits employing the isothermal platform for detecting infectious diseases, alongside the full modernization and expansion of research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and distribution of diagnostic kits based on global standards.

The NDC is also eyeing an investment in a waste-to-energy project with the Australian company Cyclion Holdings Pty Ltd., aiming to transfer innovative waste-to-energy technology to the Philippines.

In July, Mauricio was honored as the first-ever Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer of the Rotary Club of Manila, the oldest Rotary Club in Asia (established in 1919).

He was also inducted as a trustee of the RCManila Foundation Inc. Board of Trustees.