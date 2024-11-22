NDC general manager steps down

The general manager of the National Development Corporation (NDC) — one of the investment promotion agencies of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) — resigned from his post, effective 30 November.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, NDC general Mauricio Antonilo said that he is expecting to join the private sector after his stint in the government.

During his tenure, Antonilo made significant contributions to the Philippine innovation landscape, including the establishment of the Philippine Innovation Hub (iHub), which serves as a nexus for the government’s various innovation efforts, housing the Startup Venture Fund, the Philippine E-commerce Platform and the Philippine AI Resource Initiative.

iHub is expanding beyond Metro Manila, with plans to open offices in Ilocos Norte, Cebu, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Tokyo and Melbourne.

Antonilo streamlined the processes for the Startup Venture Fund, enabling the fund to make its first investments in energy and circular economy startups. He also guided the NDC Board’s approval of six co-investment partners, all leading Philippine venture capital firms.