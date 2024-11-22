Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig to light Empire State Building

Tomorrow marks a historic moment as Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig becomes the first Miss Universe titleholder to light the iconic Empire State Building in partnership with Citizen Watch America, in honor of Miss Universe 2024.

On Friday, 22 November, at 9:00 AM ET, Theilvig, the 73rd Miss Universe competition winner and the first titleholder from Denmark, will celebrate her monumental victory — an unprecedented honor for the Miss Universe organization and a powerful symbol of global unity.

Sheynnis Palacios, the first Miss Universe from Nicaragua, crowned Theilvig during the competition held in Mexico City, where she bested 124 other women for the title.

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna, the “World's Most Famous Building,” owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., will illuminate in the colors of Denmark’s flag.

The Empire State Building continues to capture hearts globally with its world-famous 86th Floor Observatory, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory offering views of New York and beyond. The observatory provides visitors with an immersive New York City experience, covering everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity and houses many office tenants.

Through partnerships with brands, cultural influencers, and communities, Miss Universe has become an internationally recognized platform that inspires positive change, encourages diversity, and champions social impact. With a mission to empower, Miss Universe aims to influence a new generation of leaders who uplift and inspire people worldwide.