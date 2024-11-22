Midnight law on abortion-on-demand

US bishops warned that the last minute “midnight” law, Proposition 1, obliging medical institutions to perform abortions on demand, passed on election day as a law under the New York State Constitution is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The pro-abortion Democrats are forcing the issue. More than a million voters, or 62 percent in predominantly Democratic New York, voted yes to this pro-abortion measure. Satan was actively working through the Democrats in the last US election.

The New York State Catholic Conference quickly issued a terse response: “Despite this outcome, we will continue to fight the good fight for the protection of human rights, the dignity of the human person, the sacredness of all life, the rights of parents, and the preservation of religious liberty.”

Other resilient pro-abortion states, including Colorado, Maryland, Montana, and Nevada, followed suit, also voting the same measure into their state laws. Arizona and Missouri voted to expand abortion access. In Florida and South Dakota, pro-abortion policies failed. [Source: Current News]

This law is nothing new. A few years ago, the Federal government promulgated a law requiring all states to perform abortions on demand. More than half of hospitals nationwide are Catholic. When they threatened to close rather than commit murder, the Federal government suddenly backed down, and just kept quiet and did not pursue the issue further. It was a victory for the Catholic Church, which argued that it was a violation of religious freedom to compel them to follow the abortion-on-demand rule.

The chances that this scenario will happen again are very probable. The Church will never back down if the government forces it to commit murder. This Church-State war will be an impasse with dire unpredictable consequences.

JD Vance, a summa cum laude graduate who articulated clearly the Republican policies, is the obvious Catholic candidate.

America will always be divided on the abortion issue, which has become sadly more of a political rather than simply a religious issue. The State and Federal governments will forever promulgate pro- and anti-abortion laws to please their constituents.

The pro-abortion issue is the tip of the iceberg. The Unites States Conference of Catholic Bishops [USCCB] exposed frequent attacks on the Catholic churches in the US, from vandalism to the destruction of Catholic sites in July 2020. This report implies the strong anti-Catholic sentiment in the US today.

Pope Francis urged US Catholics to pick the “lesser evil” in voting for their president, being careful not to say who the lesser evil was. [Source: EWTN]

It was obvious, however, based on the abortion issue that the lesser evil was the one who is pro-life and anti-abortion, namely, Donald Trump, representing the anti-abortion Republican policy.

Definitely, the Catholic vote figured prominently in the Trump victory. But it must be clarified that abortion was not the top electoral issue, being subordinate to more pressing issues like the runaway inflation that triggered soaring prices of consumer goods. In truth, a “Catholic vote” is perhaps non-existent, drowned out by the more pressing economic issues.

In truth, the Democratic states will continue to promulgate pro-abortion laws to maneuver around the abortion ban, and the Republican states will continue to promulgate anti-abortion laws in behalf of pro-life. The abortion war will go on and intensify in the US, where 60 million abortions were done in the period when Federal law permitted it. Considered by anti-abortionists as a form of genocide, it was larger in terms of casualties than the ongoing Gaza and Beirut genocides combined.