Maynilad offers free desludging services this November

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) is providing free septic tank cleaning services to residential and semi-business customers this November in select areas of Caloocan, Las Piñas, Makati, Malabon, Manila, Muntinlupa, Navotas, Parañaque, Pasay, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Cavite Province.

Maynilad’s sanitation program aims to reduce pollution in Metro Manila’s river systems. “We ask our customers to avail of this service, as it will help to protect community health and the environment,” said Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado.

Areas covered for Free desludging services

Metro Manila

Caloocan City : Barangays 1, 10, 112–115, 117–131

Las Piñas City : Barangays Pamplona I, Pamplona III, Pulang Lupa I, Pulang Lupa II, and Talon III

Malabon City : Barangays Niugan, Santolan, Tonsuya

Navotas City : Barangays Navotas East, Navotas West, San Jose, San Rafael Village, San Roque, Sipac-Almacen, Tangos

Parañaque City : Barangays Merville, San Martin De Porres

Quezon City : Barangays Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, Nagkaisang Nayon, San Agustin

Valenzuela City: Barangays Arkong Bato, Balangkas, Bignay, Lingunan

Cavite Province

Bacoor City : Barangays Dulong Bayan, Mambog II–V, Molino III, Molino VI–VII, Niog II, Panapaan III, Panapaan VI–VII, Pasong Buaya I–II, Queens Row Central, Real I, Salinas I

Rosario : Barangays Kaunlaran, Muzon II, Poblacion, Sapa III, Silangan I–II

Imus City: Barangays Anabu II-C–II-F, Carsadang Bago, Malagasang 1-G, Malagasang II-D, Medicion II-E–II-F, Molino V, Pag-asa I–III, Palico I–IV, Tanzang Luma IV–VI, Toclong I-A, Toclong II-B–II-C

Septic tank cleaning normally costs around P4,700 per truck, but this service is being offered free of charge to eligible customers.

How to avail

Maynilad customers interested in the septic tank cleaning service can call the Maynilad Hotline 1626 to confirm requirements and procedures. Additional details are available on Maynilad’s website (www.mayniladwater.com.ph) and social media accounts: