Manila to shine as Rock ‘n’ Roll fires off

Manila is set to light up with the excitement of the ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA, a dynamic event blending athleticism, music and cultural pride.

Scheduled from 10 p.m. tonight into the early hours of Sunday morning, this iconic racing festival is ready to host over 9,000 runners, making its third edition the largest yet.

The event’s international appeal is undeniable, drawing participants from 62 countries and reinforcing its reputation as a must-visit destination race. With a huge influx of foreign runners, the series has evolved into a unique experience for elite athletes and amateur enthusiasts alike.

The US leads the international roster with 152 participants, followed by Japan with 38 entries. The United Kingdom and Northern Ireland combine for 22 athletes, while Germany, Malaysia, Korea and Taiwan bring in 21, 20, 19 and 16 runners, respectively.

Canada and India each contribute 15 participants, with China and France not far behind, both fielding 14 athletes.

This surge of global representation not only underscores Manila’s standing as a world-class venue but also provides a significant boost to local tourism.

Hotels, restaurants and businesses are bustling as they prepare to welcome runners and supporters from across the globe, injecting vitality into the city’s economy.

But this isn’t just a race — it’s a celebration of Manila’s history and aspirations for the future.

Runners will traverse iconic landmarks such as Rizal Park, Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Chinatown, all illuminated to create a breathtaking nighttime spectacle. As participants pound the streets to the rhythm of live drumbeats and themed performances, the city will come alive with an atmosphere that blends fitness, music and culture.

The event offers four race categories: 5K, 10K, 21K and 42K. The marathon (42K) will kick off at 10 p.m., followed by the 21K race at midnight. Participants will have a unique opportunity to traverse the city’s historical landmarks illuminated under the night sky.

Starting from KM 0 at Luneta Park, the route winds through iconic sites such as Intramuros, the National Museum, Jones Bridge and Chinatown.