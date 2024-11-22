Makati Med head honored in pioneering women in male-centric field

Dr. Romeo Gustilo, a prominent figure in the establishment of Makati Medical Center, was honored during a lecture held on Tuesday, 19 November, at the Makati Medical Center.

Gustilo, an esteemed doctor in the neurosurgery field, has led the way for women in the field of neurosurgery, a medical field that has been dominated by men.

In a memorial lecture named after the esteemed doctor last Tuesday, the neurosurgeons of Makati Medical Center shared their precious memories with Dr. Gustilo, who was one of the founders of the hospital.

Dr. Leovigildo Isabela, a distinguished consultant from the Department of Neurosurgery, shared the inspiring life journey of Gustilo, emphasizing his evolving aspiration and his eventual rise to become one of the most renowned neurosurgeons of his era.

He said that due to Gustilo’s extreme perseverance to become a neurosurgeon, his youngest daughter did not even recognize him.

“When he arrived back from the States, Doctor Gustilo’s youngest daughter couldn’t even recognize him.”

Isabela further noted that Dr. Gustilo’s exceptional expertise significantly enhances a patient’s chances of survival under his care.

Neurosurgery is one of the most complex and difficult branches of the medical field as it involves the crucial parts of the human body such as the brain, spinal cord and nervous system.

An article by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) showed that 19 percent of neurosurgery practitioners were women.

The same experience was echoed by Dr. Maria Lourdes Maglinao, the dean of the UST Faculty of Medicine and Surgery and the Chief of the Section of Neurosurgery, highlighting that aspiring women neurosurgeons had to walk a fine line between competence, courage and vulnerability.

However, with the assistance of Dr. Gustilo, Maglinao had an additional surge of courage in her journey to be a neurosurgeon.

“I told him that I had applied for a neurosurgeon position at another institution, and he told me, ‘If you don’t get accepted, come back here.’ However, I didn’t return because I was accepted at that institution,” Maglinao recalled, reflecting on her fond memories of Dr. Gustilo.

Maglinao’s journey showed that gender is not a barrier, even if she’s traversing an “unconventional path.”

“People will tell you, oh, just go to the feminine path, go to feminine specialties and gender bias.”

However, Maglinao firmly encouraged women in the medical field to be part of the change and “establish credibility” in a male-centric field.

Before ending her speech, the dean of the UST Faculty of Medical and Surgery advised the medical mentors to create a friendly, growing environment to hone more young talents.

Earlier that day, the neurosurgical department of the Makati Medical Center held a discussion about illnesses and operations surrounding neurosurgery.