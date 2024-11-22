M6 World Championship reps fly to Malaysia with bold promise

Two of the best Mobile Legends players in the world vowed to win the M6 World Championship which is scheduled to run from 28 November to 15 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Philippines, winner of four of five M-Series, will be represented by MPL PH Season 14 champion Fnatic ONIC PH and fan-favorite Aurora. Both teams flew to Malaysia earlier today.

"We are one hundred percent. We are ready and super confident," Cyric "K1ngkong" Perez, touted by many as the best jungler in the world today, told Daily Tribune.

"I think we are a better team now because as we go along we improve especially our chemistry. This M-Series is ours."

Three-time MPL PH champion and M3 world champion Edward "Edward" Dapadap of Aurora, meanwhile, is equally confident of winning the upcoming tournament that is touted as the grandest stage of professional Mobile Legends.

"We doubled our efforts and took all of our scrimms seriously leading up to M6. We are all eager to win and improve every series. We are going to win," Edward said.

Fnatic ONIC PH will face Team Liquid Indonesia on the opening day of the Group Stage on 28 November while Aurora takes on Falcons Esports.