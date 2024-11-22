London police conduct ‘controlled explosion’ outside U.S. embassy

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — UK police said Friday officers had carried out a controlled explosion after “a suspicious package” was found outside the United States (US) embassy in London.

The capital’s Metropolitan Police force conducted the explosion after setting up cordons near the high-security site in Nine Elms, just south of the River Thames.

“We can confirm that the ‘loud bang’ reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers,” the force said in a post on X.

“Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.”