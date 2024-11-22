Leadership extraordinaire

In a historic turn for the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award, Richard CW Shin of Jollibee Group has been named the 2024 awardee, becoming the first non-Filipino to win the country’s longest-running and most prestigious honor for finance chiefs.

The seasoned Korean-Canadian finance leader has worked with various global companies across different sectors in a remarkable career that spans nearly three decades.

In 2022, he was appointed chief finance officer of Jollibee Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing food service companies.

In only his first two years at the post, the minimum tenure required to be even nominated for the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year, Shin has exemplified the qualities of a “game-changing, difference-making CFO.”

The theme serves as the guidelines of this year’s ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award, presented since 2006 through a permanent partnership between Dutch financial giant ING Bank N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals.

“Richard Shin’s exceptional leadership at Jollibee Foods Corp. exemplifies the very qualities that this award seeks to celebrate — visionary financial stewardship, strategic growth, and global impact,” said Jun Palanca, country manager of ING in the Philippines.

“As the first non-Filipino recipient of this prestigious distinction, Richard’s achievement highlights the increasing international recognition of the Philippines as a hub for dynamic corporate leadership. At ING, we are committed to supporting innovation, collaboration, and excellence in finance, and we’re proud to be a partner in recognizing the outstanding contributions of finance leaders like Richard who are shaping the future of business in the Philippines and beyond,” said FINEX president Augusto Bengzon.

“Bringing global perspectives while respecting local sensitivities, this is why we chose Richard Shin to be the 2024 ING-FINEX CFO of the Year.”