Lawyers’ group to pursue ICC case against Duterte

Former Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Neri Colmenares announced on Friday that they will continue pursuing criminal charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity related to his administration’s war on drugs.

In August 2018, the National Union of People's Lawyers, with Colmenares as its chairperson, filed charges against Duterte for crimes against humanity in connection with the war on drugs. The case was filed on behalf of the relatives of eight victims and the religious group Rise Up for Life and for Rights.

"As of now, we will continue the case at the ICC. We will not let go of that. If we find that the prosecution is not serious or that the case against President Duterte is weak, we will strongly object to it at the ICC," Colmenares said in Filipino during the Agenda media forum at Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City.

"The prosecution mentioned changes in the case, so we will give them the benefit of the doubt that they are investigating something regarding President Duterte," he added.

Colmenares also addressed Duterte's admission during a Senate investigation, where the former president acknowledged having a death squad and ordering police officers to kill criminals.

"His statement gives a chilling effect as he encourages killing," Colmenares said.

He added that Duterte's testimony contradicted the official narrative of police killings, saying, "President Duterte really destroyed the narrative of 'nanlaban' with his testimonies in the Senate and the Quad Commission. The families of the victims have long been saying that they didn’t really fight back."

Colmenares went on to describe Duterte's remarks as a provocation, noting that the former president instructed police to make drug suspects fight back, saying, "Basically, his point was, 'shoot them, because those addicts have no hope anyway.'"

Recently, retired police Colonel Royina Garma testified before the House Quad Committee, revealing that Duterte not only ordered killings but also most likely funded them using presidential funds.

"That statement by Colonel Garma confirms that Duterte was behind the killings, possibly funding them with public money," Colmenares said.

The former representative also criticized the Philippine justice system for allowing Duterte’s actions to go unchecked. "It's a big fault of our justice system. When he was mayor, there was the Davao Death Squad, and thousands were killed there, but they just let him be. The presidents during his time really didn’t intervene because they needed his support. He was the power in Davao," Colmenares said. "As president, he gained even more confidence, thinking no one would say no to him. If you disagreed with him, you're finished."

Colmenares emphasized that Duterte’s public comments revealed a disregard for the justice system. "He publicly said several times, 'Don’t file charges against them, they have lawyers, it will take too long. This is my solution, simple. Kill and all the problems are solved.' He thought everything was solved, but his six-year anti-drug campaign didn’t really solve anything."

Colmenares also highlighted strong evidence against Duterte, noting the issuance of an arrest warrant and the possibility of conviction.

"The evidence is strong, first and foremost, the issuance of the warrant of arrest. A conviction can happen. Maybe the ICC has already completed its investigation after recent events," Colmenares said.

He also addressed Duterte’s claims that the ICC lacked jurisdiction.