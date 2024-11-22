Labubu global deals

This Black Friday, you don’t need to hop on a plane to shop international deals — just grab your phone or laptop, and get ready to Labubu (shop to your heart’s content!) from the comfort of your home! ShippingCart, a secure, fast-growing cross-border delivery service in the Philippines, is helping you unlock the best international Black Friday deals and delivering them straight to your doorstep.

“We’re breaking down barriers to global shopping for Filipinos,” said Raffy Vicente, president and general manager of ShippingCart.

“Whether it’s finding favorite brands or unique collectibles like Pop Mart’s Labubu, we want to make discovering and receiving international items as simple as local shopping. It’s all about creating that seamless, worry-free experience so our customers can enjoy the thrill of global finds — delivered right to their doorstep.”

With ShippingCart, Filipinos can access top international retailers, unlocking global Black Friday deals that are usually out of reach.

Forget waiting in long lines or missing out on those limited-edition items — ShippingCart lets you shop the best of what the world has to offer, all in one place.

Best of all, you don’t have to worry about hefty markups or reseller prices, as you’re getting items straight from the source.

It’s simple, convenient, and all about bringing what you love closer — without extra cost.

Create an account on the ShippingCart app or website and instantly receive your US shipping address — your ticket to global shopping!

Browse the best Black Friday deals from international stores and hundreds of other retailers. Fill your cart with your favorite finds from gadgets like PS5, Apple products and more. Shop stylish fashion from lululemon, gymshark, or grab collectibles like Pop Mart’s popular Labubu series, and ship them to your ShippingCart address.