Juan Karlos reveals guests in first ever live concert

Singer-actor Juan Karlos Labajo is set to perform at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 29 November with a star-studded lineup of guests.

The 23-year-old Cebuano talent announced that Moira dela Torre, Paolo Benjamin of Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, and Zild will join him on stage.

Meantime, Tawag ng Tanghalan Season 2 winner Janine Berdin will open the show.

“It is just a few days of sleep, and we will all sing together with our idols Moira, Paolo of Ben&Ben, Gloc-9, Zild, and of course our front act will be the one and only Janine Berdin,” Juan Karlos said on his social media post.

Labajo is expected to perform his hit songs like "Ere," "Buwan," "Kasing Kasi," "Shot Puno," and "Medyo Ako," as well as other favorites.

He had a surprising duet with OPM female singer Moira earlier over the weekend in a videoke stand in SM North Edsa that went viral in different social media sites such as TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Juan Karlos Labajo in real life -- who came from Consolacion, Cebu -- also appeared in Lolo and the Kid, Ako si Ninoy, When this is all over, Tatlong Bibe, and Blue Room, among other films.

At the age of 13, Juan Karlos became popular when he finished third place in the first season of The Voice Kids in 2014 before appearing in various movies and television drama series.

Tickets for "Juan Karlos Live!" are available at SM Tickets outlets.