Iran to launch ‘advanced centrifuges’

TEHRAN (AFP) — Iran said Friday it would launch a series of “new and advanced” centrifuges in response to a resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that censures Tehran for what the agency called lack of cooperation.

“The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued an order to take effective measures, including launching a significant series of new and advanced centrifuges of various types.”

The censure motion brought by Britain, France, Germany and the United States at IAEA’s 35-nation board followed a similar one in June.

But it comes with tensions running high over Iran’s atomic program, with critics fearing that Tehran is attempting to develop a nuclear weapon — a claim the Islamic republic has repeatedly denied.

The resolution — which China, Russia and Burkina Faso voted against — was carried with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions and Venezuela not participating, two diplomats told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The confidential resolution seen by AFP says it is “essential and urgent” for Iran to “act to fulfill its legal obligations.”

The text also calls on Tehran to provide “technically credible explanations” for the presence of uranium particles found at two undeclared locations in Iran.

In addition, Western powers are asking for a “comprehensive report” to be issued by the IAEA on Iran’s nuclear efforts “at the latest” by spring 2025.

The resolution comes just as the IAEA’s head Rafael Grossi returned from a trip to Tehran last week, where he appeared to have made headway.

During the visit, Iran agreed to an IAEA demand to cap its sensitive stock of near weapons-grade uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity.