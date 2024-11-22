Intramuros aglow

As Christmas draws near, Meralco turns the famous Plaza Roma in Intramuros into a work of joy and light, bringing the historic center of Manila to life with a glittering celebration of the season.

A magnificent arch of lights frames the park's entrance, serving as a promise and a portal to the world of Christmas wonder that lies beyond.

The enormous Christmas tree, made of electric meters, rises magnificently close to the arch.

The eye-catching centerpiece, which is both contemporary and significant, showcases the Filipino people's inventiveness by fusing celebration with sustainability.

As a testament to the energy that drives the park and the lively mood of the holidays, the tree's lights gently pulsate.

The attractiveness of a Meralco tranvia, a tribute to Manila's rich past, is revealed to visitors as they continue to walk around the park, bringing back fond memories of the time when these streetcars plied the busy streets of the city.

The tram tells a tale of tradition and continuity while acting as a fun memory of Christmases past.

There is more to Meralco Liwanag Park than mere spectacle; it hints at a more noble goal: the revitalization of Intramuros, a project that combines the vibrant culture of the Philippines with the rich history of this famous area of Manila.

The strategic public-private partnership behind the Meralco Liwanag Park is a testament to the power of collaboration in creating something truly special.

By bringing together the Intramuros Administration and Meralco, this initiative enhances the charm of the Walled City while honoring the Filipino tradition of festive, community-driven holiday celebrations.

For the next several weeks, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until 6 January, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the magic of the Meralco Liwanag Park.